Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,758 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,758 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 278,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $304,185.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.