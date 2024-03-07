Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,805 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Asana by 252.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Asana Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 in the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

