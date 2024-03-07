Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 18.3 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.