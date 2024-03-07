Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Citizens Price Performance

CIA stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $122.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.22. Citizens has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 398,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Citizens by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 108,226 shares during the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

