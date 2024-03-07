Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
CLFD opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $61.37.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.62 per share, with a total value of $59,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,259,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,315,157.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
