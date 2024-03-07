Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.03. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1,898,554 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 314,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,199,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,735,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

