Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $239.97 and last traded at $239.93. 5,791,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,754,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 883.52 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,575,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,052,835 shares of company stock worth $154,765,477. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.