Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.47. 93,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 602,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMP

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.