Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of HireRight worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HireRight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HireRight by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HireRight by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in HireRight by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. William Blair lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

