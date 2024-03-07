Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 7,757 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

THS opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

