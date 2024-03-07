Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $306,000 Stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of BGSF worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BGSF by 20,372.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BGSF by 3,816.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. BGSF, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

