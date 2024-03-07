Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Cato at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,490.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 244,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 582.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 1,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,502,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Cato Stock Performance

Cato stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Cato Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -425.00%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

