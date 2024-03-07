COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,964,500 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 18,729,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,395.8 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

CICOF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

See Also

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.