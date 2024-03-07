Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.67.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Couchbase by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

