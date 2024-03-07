Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after buying an additional 441,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Couchbase by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 276,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

