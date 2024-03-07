Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $32.00 at Guggenheim

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Couchbase Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after purchasing an additional 441,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

