CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.44. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

