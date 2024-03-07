Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Crane NXT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crane NXT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

