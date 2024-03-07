CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

CRH (NYSE:CRHFree Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.58.

CRH Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRH opened at $82.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. CRH has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRH by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

