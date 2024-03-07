CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Barclays

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

