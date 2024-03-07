CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $432.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $322.00 to $432.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.