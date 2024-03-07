CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $371.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

