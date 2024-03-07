CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.56.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

