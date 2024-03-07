CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

