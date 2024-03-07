CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $350.00 at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.56.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

