CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 5.4%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $294.43 and last traded at $296.98. 1,909,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,450,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $313.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.