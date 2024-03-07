CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,589.0 days.

CTP Price Performance

Shares of CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. CTP has a 1-year low of C$14.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.

Get CTP alerts:

About CTP

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.