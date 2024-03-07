CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Up 6.5% in February

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,589.0 days.
CTP Price Performance
Shares of CTPVF opened at C$14.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. CTP has a 1-year low of C$14.99 and a 1-year high of C$14.99.
About CTP
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTP
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.