CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 758.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

See Also

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

