CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 758.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
