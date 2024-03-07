CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CureVac were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Trading Down 1.5 %

CVAC opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. CureVac has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

