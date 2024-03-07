Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,794,954 shares of company stock valued at $75,914,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.84.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

