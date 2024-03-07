DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $115.31 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,067,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,682,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

