DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

