DA Davidson Weighs in on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MasTec in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

