Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Danaos worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 70.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.70 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $249.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. Danaos had a net margin of 59.19% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

