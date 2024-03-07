Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Down 4.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $124.41 and last traded at $124.44. Approximately 725,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,766,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $1,522,486.98. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 156,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,970,837.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 884,723 shares of company stock valued at $111,010,885. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

