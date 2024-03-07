David Taylor Lauber Sells 15,000 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after purchasing an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,065,000 after purchasing an additional 616,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

