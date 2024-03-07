Davidson Trust Co. Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,357 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 8.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $402.09 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $420.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day moving average is $364.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

