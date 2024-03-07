DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $1.50

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.25% from the company’s current price.

DermTech Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triatomic Management LP increased its holdings in DermTech by 159.5% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 246,674 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

