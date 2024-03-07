Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 13,774 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in AdaptHealth by 18.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 570,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 268,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.48 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.