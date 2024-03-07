Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,971,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,308 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Barclays dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $769.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2,237.00 and a beta of 0.85. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,097.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

