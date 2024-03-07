Deutsche Bank AG Has $435,000 Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 233,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLAY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

