Deutsche Bank AG Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,474. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.82. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.