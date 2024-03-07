Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Transcat were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Transcat by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $933.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.36 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Articles

