Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,474.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $760,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,474.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,433 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,798. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $36.68 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

