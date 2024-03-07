Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,505 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,241. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

