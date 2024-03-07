Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,195 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

