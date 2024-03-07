Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,144 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
