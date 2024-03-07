Deutsche Bank AG Sells 51,750 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of AdvanSix worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after buying an additional 458,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares in the company, valued at $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $156,200. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $709.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

