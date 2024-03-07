Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $7.58. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 27,505 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

