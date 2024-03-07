Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.26.

FANG opened at $181.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

